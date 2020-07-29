For Pet's Sake Rescue looking for foster families

" - although it's hurricane season,- it's also a different kind- of season: kitten season.

- while cats are tyring to mate,- animal rescues like long beach'- for pet's sake rescue, are- trying to find homes for the- animals they already have.- vanessa cruz, the president and- founder of for pet's sake - rescue rescues anything from- racoons to miniature pigs.- cruz says her rescue aims to- help train rescue animals - to be in-home pets.

- for pet's sake rescue is not a- shelter, therefore there- is a maximum number of animals- cruz can house.

- while not everyone may be able- to welcome a new pet into - their homes permanently, cruz - says foster families can be - just as helpful.- - vanessa cruz, for pet's sake- president:- "so, a foster family is someone who on the light side can raise- an animal, but doesn't- want the full life committment.- you get all the joys of getting- - - - them through their biggest- struggle which is initally when- they come into the rescue that'- the hardest.- they're making a transition.- sometimes they are wounded or - pregnant, so there's a- - - - lot going on for them.

And it's- just a safe haven for them.

- somewhere that they - can heal and develop into the - animal that's goin to be adopte- some day."

- - - to apply to adopt or foster a - pet, you can go to for pet's- sake- rescue's facebook page or go to- for pet's sake- rescue dot