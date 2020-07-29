Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

liz 🌷 RT @THR : . @JordanPeele and @IssaRae will both produce the project for Universal, described as a "genre piece that engages on the question o… 1 day ago

calitexican 😷 There’s so much content out there I missed this?! // Dream Team Issa Rae and Jordan Peele Are Making a Movie Togeth… https://t.co/oG9xPZnVtz 12 hours ago