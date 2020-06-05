Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jordan Peele Jordan Peele American actor, comedian, writer, and director

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Universal's 'Sinkhole' | THR News [Video]

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team Up for Universal's 'Sinkhole' | THR News

Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming for a new genre movie for Universal.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 00:58Published
Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant [Video]

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out.’

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations [Video]

Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to various 'essential' organisations

Jordan Peele has donated $1 million to organisations "essential" to the "health and lives of Black people".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:51Published
Jordan Peele 'hearts' K-pop fan accounts for fighting against #WhiteLivesMatter [Video]

Jordan Peele 'hearts' K-pop fan accounts for fighting against #WhiteLivesMatter

The 'Get Out' director recently tweeted "[heart emoji #kpopstans", while the brief shoutout to K-pop fan accounts may seem random, there seems to be an important reason behind it.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:32Published

AMC Theatres AMC Theatres US-based movie theater chain in the US and Europe

AMC Theatres, Universal Pictures Forge Historic Deal Allowing Theatrical Releases to Debut on Premium VOD | THR News [Video]

AMC Theatres, Universal Pictures Forge Historic Deal Allowing Theatrical Releases to Debut on Premium VOD | THR News

Wall Street analysts on Wednesday weighed in on AMC Theatres' historic agreement with Universal Pictures that will allow the studio's movies to be made available on premium video-on-demand after just 17 days of play in cinemas.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:27Published

AMC Theatres delays reopening again: movies on hold during COVID-19

 AMC Theatres is delaying its planned reopening date again amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in many states, which postponed Tenet and Mulan.
USATODAY.com
AMC Theaters Will Require Face Masks For Movie Viewings [Video]

AMC Theaters Will Require Face Masks For Movie Viewings

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that the movie theater chain is making a change. The theaters now require guests to wear masks when venues start reopening on July 15th. This is a reversal of the company's earlier stance, reports Business Insider. AMC operates some 600 locations in the US and 1,000 around the world. The chain previously said, to avoid "political controversy.", it would not require guests to wear masks. The earlier stance prompted a backlash from customers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Stocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Stocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns

The S&P 500 ended lower Friday after a choppy session as investors weighed spiking cases of COVID-19 and Apple's announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Universal Pictures Universal Pictures Major U.S. film studio owned by Comcast

Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions

Universal Studios in Osaka began reopening in June but only to people living in the local region. Now anyone can visit, including people from the capital Tokyo, where coronavirus cases have been rising.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Sarah Paulson Sarah Paulson American actress

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News [Video]

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News

Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:08Published
Hollywood Stars & NAACP Team Up for "I Take Responsibility" PSA | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Stars & NAACP Team Up for "I Take Responsibility" PSA | THR News

Those who appear in the clip include Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Piper Perabo and others.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:36Published

Netflix Netflix American information services and production company providing internet video streaming and DVD-by-mail service with original and licensed content

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published
Netflix Greenlights A Prequel To 'The Witcher' [Video]

Netflix Greenlights A Prequel To 'The Witcher'

Fans of "The Witcher" have something to celebrate. Netflix has announced a prequel of the popular show will be coming to the streaming service. According to a press release, "The Witcher: Blood Origin" will consist of six-parts. According to CNN, it will be a live-action limited series shot in the UK. The story will follow the origin of the very first Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal 'conjunction of the spheres'.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most-nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:35Published

Ratched (TV series) Ratched (TV series) American drama web television series


Issa Rae Issa Rae American actress and writer


You Might Like


Tweets about this

melsil

Melissa Silverstein Issa Rae and Jordan Peele team up for “Sinkhole,” bidding war erupts: https://t.co/9o7rzorzUa https://t.co/zhmi44Tdkg 6 seconds ago

106KMEL

106 KMEL .@IssaRae and @JordanPeele will team up for a new horror film titled "Sinkhole." https://t.co/fmlwGzQvue 43 seconds ago

bysonjathomas

Sonja Thomas Issa Rae, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw & Universal Team For Female Identity Genre Movie ‘Sinkhole’ After Studio Wins St… https://t.co/MzymQdvYyW 1 minute ago

crustyhag

nik🤸🏻‍♀️🕳 RT @DEADLINE: Issa Rae, Jordan Peele & Universal Team For Female Identity Genre Movie ‘Sinkhole’ After Studio Wins Story Rights In Seven-Fi… 1 minute ago

charlestrotter

Chuck #BLM Jordan Peele and Issa Rae to produce #film adaptation of Leyna Krow's short story SINKHOLE for Universal, with Rae… https://t.co/lrRaNFGRlw 9 minutes ago

GuznamKevin

Kevin RT @Fandango: Universal won a bidding war and stays in the Jordan Peele business on Sinkhole. Peele will team up w/ Issa Rae on "a though… 10 minutes ago

gemyny1985

#BetISnapBack RT @thatgrapejuice: #Sinkhole: Jordan Peele & Issa Rae Team For New Film https://t.co/y0rQ3gDjR8 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

AMC to Show Films Produced By Universal Pictures in New Deal [Video]

AMC to Show Films Produced By Universal Pictures in New Deal

AMC and Universal Studios ink deal allowing the movie chain to show the studio's movies. Universal will also be able to release films on-demand sooner.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published
Sidewalk Collapses Swallowing Two People in China [Video]

Sidewalk Collapses Swallowing Two People in China

CHONGQING, CHINA — A sidewalk in China's Wulong District suddenly collapsed, injuring two pedestrians as they walked over it. The incident occurred on the evening of July 27 as a man and woman..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:20Published
Earthquakes in Taiwan Linked to Powerful Tropical Storm: Study [Video]

Earthquakes in Taiwan Linked to Powerful Tropical Storm: Study

POTSDAM, GERMANY — Typhoons that routinely hit Taiwan may increase or exacerbate earthquakes across the island, according to a new study. Writing in Scientific Reports, the German Research Centre..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:20Published