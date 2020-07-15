Global  
 

The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns

The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns

Layla Moran outlines where she stands on Brexit and alliances with Labour toform a joint campaigning force against the Conservatives.

The Oxford West andAbingdon MP has thrown her hat into the leadership race and is running againstcandidates including acting party leader Ed Davey.

Voting begins this week todecide who will replace Jo Swinson, who lost her seat in the 2019 election.


