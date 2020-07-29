Global  
 

Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls Feature Black Female Candidate
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls Feature Black Female Candidate
This is the seventh time a Barbie doll has run for office in the last 30 years.
Barbie launches 'Campaign Team' doll set featuring a black woman as a presidential candidate

New set aims to 'show all girls they can raise their voices'
Independent - Published


immatrip

DJ Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue https://t.co/bK2C8IH6Bm via @TMZ.… https://t.co/xnOWiODugZ 6 minutes ago

anamorphosix

anamorphosix RT @wbz: Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls Feature Black Female Candidate https://t.co/W37DNZq0cj https://t.co/Vl8L7A7DXW 9 minutes ago

caminiti

patrick apuzzi Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ losing a battle of… https://t.co/cUEt8nBnIQ 10 minutes ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls Feature Black Female Candidate https://t.co/W37DNZq0cj https://t.co/Vl8L7A7DXW 12 minutes ago

nilescaldwell

Niles Caldwell Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue https://t.co/hAvfIJZfoQ via @TMZ Who… https://t.co/M8NN8AEilH 16 minutes ago

DuaneHutchins

Duane Hutchins Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue - TMZ https://t.co/dfqviGTAAF https://t.co/UmovW7PcP5 19 minutes ago

Chunk74468923

Chunk RT @Barbie: The Barbie Campaign Team set features four diverse dolls that inspire girls to see themselves in the roles that make up a winni… 21 minutes ago

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Barbie 2020 Campaign Team dolls feature Black female candidate https://t.co/b6xW4EJR49 33 minutes ago


Mattel Releases Line Of Presidential Campaign Team Barbies [Video]

Mattel Releases Line Of Presidential Campaign Team Barbies

The team includes a candidate, campaign manager, fundraiser and voter. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:23Published
WEB EXTRA: Barbie Runs For Office [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Barbie Runs For Office

Barbie is running for office and has a campaign team this year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published
Trending: Campaign 2020 Barbie [Video]

Trending: Campaign 2020 Barbie

Mattel has unveiled its Campaign 2020 line of Barbie dolls.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:32Published