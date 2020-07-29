DJ Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue https://t.co/bK2C8IH6Bm via @TMZ.… https://t.co/xnOWiODugZ 6 minutes ago
anamorphosix RT @wbz: Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls Feature Black Female Candidate https://t.co/W37DNZq0cj https://t.co/Vl8L7A7DXW 9 minutes ago
patrick apuzzi Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue @DonaldJTrumpJr losing a battle of… https://t.co/cUEt8nBnIQ 10 minutes ago
WBZ | CBS Boston News Barbie 2020 Campaign Team Dolls Feature Black Female Candidate https://t.co/W37DNZq0cj https://t.co/Vl8L7A7DXW 12 minutes ago
Niles Caldwell Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue https://t.co/hAvfIJZfoQ via @TMZ Who… https://t.co/M8NN8AEilH 16 minutes ago
Duane Hutchins Barbie's 2020 Campaign Fires Back at Trump Jr., Says Dolls Aren't Red or Blue - TMZ https://t.co/dfqviGTAAF https://t.co/UmovW7PcP5 19 minutes ago
Chunk RT @Barbie: The Barbie Campaign Team set features four diverse dolls that inspire girls to see themselves in the roles that make up a winni… 21 minutes ago
swissbusiness Barbie 2020 Campaign Team dolls feature Black female candidate https://t.co/b6xW4EJR49 33 minutes ago
Mattel Releases Line Of Presidential Campaign Team BarbiesThe team includes a candidate, campaign manager, fundraiser and voter. DeMarco Morgan reports.
WEB EXTRA: Barbie Runs For OfficeBarbie is running for office and has a campaign team this year.
Trending: Campaign 2020 BarbieMattel has unveiled its Campaign 2020 line of Barbie dolls.