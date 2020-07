BBB sees increase in COVID related scams Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:55s - Published 7 minutes ago BBB sees increase in COVID related scams 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE BETTER BUSINESSBUREAU.SENIOR REPORTER JAKEWASIKOWSKI EXPLAINSWHAT THEY'RE DOINGAND HOW YOU CANPROTECT YOURSELF.WE'VE HEARD OF THESCAMS CLAIMING TO BETHE GOVERNMENT IFYOU DON'T PAY UP YOUCOULD GO TO JAIL A NEWBETTER BUSINESSBUREAU INVESTIGATIONINDICATES THESE SAMESCAMMERS ARECHANGING THEIR TUNECRIMINALS CALLCLAIMING TO BE THE I-R-S AND SAY THEY CANEXPEDITE COVIDSTIMULUS OR GRANTPAYMENTS OR THEY SAYTHEY'RE THE C-D-C ANDCAN FIND OUT YOU'VEBEEN EXPOSED TOCOVIDALL FOR A FEE.41:47-"I THINKTHERE'S A LOT MOREVULNERABILITYBECAUSE I THINKTHERE'S A LOT MOREACCESSIBILITY SOMANY PEOPLE AREHOME." :52JIM HEGARTY, THE CEOOF THE B-B-B NEBRASKA,SOUTHWEST IOWA,SOUTH DAKOTA, ANDGREAT PLAINS KANSASSAYSGOVERNMENTAGENCIES WILLNORMALLY CONTACT YOUBY MAILSUPER: JIMHEGARTY; CEO,BETTER BUSINESSBUREAU OF NE, SWIOWA, SD, ANDGREAT PLAINSKANSAS43:22-"SO TIP OFFSTO THE RIP OFFS ONTHIS IS IF YOU'REGETTING A CALLTHAT'S PROBABLYTHE INDICATORTHAT'S NOTLEGITIMATEBECAUSE THAT'STYPICALLY NOT THEWAY THEGOVERNMENT ISGOING TO REACHOUT TO YOU.:33THE OPERATIONS ARECOMPLICATED AND CANMAKE IT LOOK LIKEYOU'RE GETTING A CALLFROM A FEDERAL OFFICETHEY ASK YOU TO SENDPAYMENTS OR GIFTCARDS OR THEY COULDBE TRYING TO GET YOURPRIVATE INFORMATION..THE SOCIAL SECURITYADMINISTRATIONSAYSTHEIR AGENCYDOESN'T TRY TOSURPRISE YOUWITH ACALL.SUPER: TRACYLYNGE;COMMUNICATIONSDIRECTOR, SOCIALSECURITYADMINISTRATIONOIG4:01-"TO BE VERYSUSPICIOUS IF YOUGET A CALL FROM AGOVERNMENTAGENCY, IF YOUDON'T KNOW WHATTHEY'RE CALLINGABOUT THECHANCES ARE HIGHTHAT IT'S A SCAM.":09WHETHER THE CALL'SSUPPOSEDLY COMINGFROM LAWENFORCEMENT OR AFEDERAL AGENCYSCAMEXPERTS SAY BE WEARYESPECIALLY IF THEY ASKFOR PERSONAL INFO, ORGIFT CARDS OR MONEYTRANSFER.REPORTING INOMAHAJAKEWASIKOWSKI3 NEWSNOWTHE FEDERAL TRADECOMMISSION ESTIMATES450 MILLION DOLLARSLOST SINCE 20-15 INGOVERNMENT IMPOSTERSCAMS.