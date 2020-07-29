|
Train derails, causing fire and partial Tempe Town Lake bridge collapse
A train caught fire near Tempe Town Lake, causing a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.
A bridge over a lake in Arizona partially collapsed on Wednesday after a freight train derailed and...
Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Assistant Fire Chief Andrea Glass talk about a train that derailed and...
A train derailed and is on fire on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake on Wednesday.
Black smoke plumes over train fire in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona
A huge fire burst early morning Wednesday (July 29) on a train over a bridge in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona.
The fire was pumping thick black smoke covering the sky with smoke plumes for miles.
Ten..
Train derailment in Tempe, Arizona
A train derailment in Tempe, Arizona left a huge fire burning on a bridge over Tempe Town Lake, pumping thick black smoke into the air.
