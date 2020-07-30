Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer

In an antitrust hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the social platform's biggest 'frenemy': China.

Facebook’s apps and websites have been banned in China for more than a decade.

However, Gizmodo reports Facebook has spent the past two years quietly engineering backdoors into its ad platform.

Such backdoors give Chinese companies seemingly the same tracking and targeting abilities Americans have come to know and loathe.

Facebook makes close to 99% of its revenue from digital ads.

The US is the frontrunner in the ad-spending space, and China ranks second.

In 2020, analysts expect American advertisers to spend roughly $134 billion dollars on digital ads.

China’s expected to spend more than $39 billion.