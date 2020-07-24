Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Makes Campaign Stop In Texas Amid Slipping Poll Numbers
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:33s - Published
President Trump Makes Campaign Stop In Texas Amid Slipping Poll Numbers

President Trump Makes Campaign Stop In Texas Amid Slipping Poll Numbers

Skyler Henry reports on President Trump touting new energy permits in Texas as his poll numbers fall due to handling of COVID-19 pandemic (7-29-2020)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden leads Trump in Michigan while president leads in Ohio, CBS News poll shows

With 100 days to the election, a new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows former Vice President...
CBS News - Published

Fox Business’ Dagen McDowell Tells Trump Surrogate Poll Criticism Is a ‘Cop-Out’ (Video)

Fox Business Network’s Dagen McDowell argued with President Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson...
The Wrap - Published

Pres. Trump Shakes Up Messaging And Campaign 100 Days Before Election

Pres. Trump Shakes Up Messaging And Campaign 100 Days Before Election Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump is focused on resetting his campaign amid sagging poll numbers in...
Newsy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs [Video]

'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told his supporters in Texas that his administration "ended" an Obama-era rule intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:44Published
Trump Administration Refuses to Fully Reinstate DACA [Video]

Trump Administration Refuses to Fully Reinstate DACA

Trump Administration Refuses to Fully Reinstate DACA The administration announced on Tuesday that it will try to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program once again. Since the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published
Trump Administration to review DACA [Video]

Trump Administration to review DACA

The Trump Administration is still trying to figure out how to do away with DACA. This is after the US Supreme Court blocked President Trump's attempt to end the program all together.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published