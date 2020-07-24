President Trump Makes Campaign Stop In Texas Amid Slipping Poll Numbers
Skyler Henry reports on President Trump touting new energy permits in Texas as his poll numbers fall due to handling of COVID-19 pandemic (7-29-2020)
'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told his supporters in Texas that his administration "ended" an Obama-era rule intended to combat discriminatory housing practices and segregation in..
Trump Administration Refuses to Fully Reinstate DACATrump Administration Refuses to Fully Reinstate DACA The administration announced on Tuesday that it will try to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program once again. Since the..
Trump Administration to review DACAThe Trump Administration is still trying to figure out how to do away with DACA. This is after the US Supreme Court blocked President Trump's attempt to end the program all together.