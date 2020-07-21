Kim Kardashian West is determined to "make it work" with her husband Kanye West following his shocking divorce claims.

Kim Kardashian West wants to 'make it work' with husband Kanye West

Following her husband and musician Kanye West's controversial tweets and behaviour, American...

Kanye West has claimed wife Kim Kardashian West tried to get a doctor to “lock me up” after he...

A source is speaking out after emotional photos emerged of Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West...