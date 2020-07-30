COVID-19 testing capacity amid nationwide supply shortage

THE STATE DOES not HAVE APROBLEM WITH THE TESTINGCAPACITY FOR COVID-19.

THISHOLDS TO BE TRUE IN TULSACOUNTY WHERE I REACHED OUTTO MORE THAN NINE ENTITIES.THE ONES WHO GOT BACK TO MESAID THEY DON'T HAVE ASHORTAGE..

BUT SOME AREEXPERIENCING A DIFFERENTISSUESINCE THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK..

MORE THAN600-THOUSAND (613,202)OKLAHOMANS HAVE BEEN TESTEDFOR COVID-19..

AND ABOUT34-THOUSAND (34,623) HAVETESTED POSITIVE.

ASCOMMUNITY SPREAD OF THEVIRUS REMAINS A THREAT..MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS AREWORKING TO ISOLATE CASES.

INORDER TO ACCOMPLISH THIS -TESTING IS VITAL.

Dr. Dart15:15- 23 "The faster we canget reports, the faster wecan jump on it and docontact tracing, which isreally our to find thesource and stop the spread."IN TULSA COUNTY..

AT LEAST12 SITES REPORT HAVINGADEQUATE COVID-19 TESTINGSUPPLIES..

INCLUDING THETULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENT..O-U TULSA..

WALMART..

ANDC-V-S PHARMACIES.

However..C-V-S HAS cut back from 50TESTS PER DAY TO 30 BECAUSEOF THIRD-PARTY LABS.

PART OFTHE PROBLEM - A NATIONALBACKLOG OF MATERIALSREQUIRED TO PERFORM THETESTING.

Dr. Dart 12:06-12:13 "Labs are scrambling.We're almost back to theearly part of the responsewhere supplies and materialsare starting to become aproblem again." For some,The SUPPLY SHORTAGE means alonger wait time for testRESULTS.

Dr. Bratzler :56-1:04 "Some of the referencelabs, particularly thosethat send testing out ofstate have had somechallenges, and some havehad delays of 10 days." DR.DALE BRATZLER FROM THEUNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMAMEDICINE SAYS IT'S DIFFERENTWITH O-U BECAUSE they HAvetheir OWN LAB TO DOANALYSIS.

Dr. Bratzler :37-44 "We are doing a capacityof I think has exceededabout 1,200 a day and we getthe results within 24hours."THERE ARE CURRENTLY 182-THOUSAND COVID-19 TESTSAVAILABLE IN OKLAHOMA.REPORTING IN TULSA, GP,2WFY.NOT SURE WHERE TO GO TO GETA COVID TEST??