Demi Moore: I'm learning to love myself
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Demi Moore: I'm learning to love myself

Demi Moore is "learning to love" herself following her string of troubled marriages, as she says she spent too long "changing" herself "over and over" to fit what other people wanted her to be.

