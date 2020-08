California, 20 other states push back against attempts to undo Affordable Care Act

U.S. SUPREME COURT CONSIDERS.WE'RE APPEALING AS FOXFORTY'S ASHLEY ZAVALA HAS THEDETAILS.CALIFORNIA'S ATTORNEYGENERAL AND 20 OTHER STATESARE PUSHING BACK AGAINST THETRUMP ADMINISTRATION'S ATTEMPTTO UNDO THE AFFORDABLE CAREACT IN A BRIEF TO THE SUPREMECOURT FILED WEDNESDAY STATESIN FAVOR OF THE AC APPOINTEDTO THE PANDEMIC TO KEEP THEPOLICY IN PLACE THERE'S NEVERA GOOD TIME TO TAKE PEOPLE'SHEALTH CARE AWAY.BUT YOU DO SO IN THE MIDDLEOF THE PANDEMIC BUT AT ANOTHERLEVEL OF HOPELESSNESS THESUPREME COURT WILL DECIDEWHETHER TO OVERTURN THE HEALTHCARE LAW AND ALSO REVIEW ARECENT LOWER COURT DECISIONTHAT RULED THE INDIVIDUALMANDATE UNCONSTITUTIONAL THATWAS THE RULE REQUIRINGAMERICANS HAVE HEALTHINSURANCE OR ELSE PAY A FINEOPPONENTS OF THE AC A HAVESAID WITHOUT THE RULE OF THEREST OF THE POLICY SHOULDN'TSTAND.BUT EXPERTS ESTIMATE WITHTHE RISE IN UNEMPLOYMENT ABOUT5 MILLION AMERICANS HAVE LOSTTHEIR HEALTH INSURANCECOVERAGE SINCE MARCH IF THECIA IS ON DUNN'S SUPPORTERSWARN 133 MILLION PEOPLE WITHPREEXISTING CONDITIONS COULDLOSE PROTECTIONS AND ANOTHER20 MILLION COULD LOSE COVERAGEALTOGETHER CRITICAL FUNDINGFOR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERSON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19COULD ALSO BE LOST GOODAFFORDABLE HEALTH CARE.TO BECOME MORE AND MOREIMPORTANT.

EVERY MONTH.THE SUPREME COURT HAS NOTYET SCHEDULED ORAL ARGUMENTSON THE ISSUE OFFICIALS SAY ITLIKELY WON'T BE HEARD UNTILAFTER THE ELECTION.

IN