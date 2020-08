Deputies search for man who sexually assaulted elderly woman in Stockton

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:53s - Published 3 weeks ago

HE QUICKLY SNAPPED HISPICTURE AS HE WALKED AWAY, FOXFORTY'S KRISTI GROSS HAS THEVERY LATEST ON THEINVESTIGATION.DEPUTIES SAY TIPS HAVE BEENPOURING IN ALL DAY AS THEYWORK TO IDENTIFY THE MAN INTHAT PHOTO WHO THEY SAY ISWANTED FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTINGA SENIOR CITIZEN SUE A KINGCOUNTY DEPUTIES ARE PATROLLINGTHE STOCKTON NEIGHBORHOODAFTER AN ELDERLY WOMAN WITHDEMENTIA WAS SEXUALLYASSAULTED IN HER OWN HOME,THIS IS A VERY MUCH AN ACTIVEINVESTIGATION.

DEPUTY ALLENSANCHEZ SAYS THE ASSAULTHAPPENED JUST BEFORE 1 O'CLOCKTUESDAY AFTERNOON NEAR EASTWILLOW STREET IN EAST STREETIN STOCKTON, HE TELLS FOX 40THE CAREGIVER FOR THE 92YEAR-OLD WOMAN WALKED IN TOFIND A NAKED MAN IN HERPATIENTS SPENT A CAREGIVER.WAS DOING HER WEEKLY ORBIWEEKLY ROUNDS AND SHE WENTINTO THIS VICTIM'S HOME WHICHUSUALLY DOES AND WALKED INTOHER ROOM AND FROM THERE SHEVIEWED PERSON THAT WE'RELOOKING FOR THE SUSPECT ANDTHE VICTIM BOTH WERE NAKEDINVESTIGATORS SAY THAT'S WHENTHE SUSPECT QUICKLY GOTDRESSED AND LEFT THE HOMEDEPUTIES SAY THE CAREGIVERSNAPPED THIS PHOTO OF THE BACKOF THE SUSPECT AS HE WALKEDAWAY BEFORE SHE CALLED 911ACCORDING TO SANCHEZ DEPUTIESSEARCHED THE AREA FOR THESUSPECT BUT WERE UNABLE TOFIND HIM OR RELEASING THISPHOTO WITH THE HOPES.THAT THE PUBLIC WILL CEASETHIS PERSON AND CALL US WITHTHE INFORMATION SO WE CAN.TAKE HIM INTO CUSTODY AND GETSOME INFORMATION ON WHAT WENTDOWN.

SANCHEZ SAYS THE VICTIMWAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITALWHERE SHE IS NOW RECOVERINGHER FAMILY WANTS ANSWERS WETAKE EVERY CASE SERIOUSLY.BUT WE'RE STILL HUMAN ASDEPUTIES AS DETECTIVES AND SOWE HEAR SOME LIKE THIS.

WETHINK OF OUR OWN GRANDMOTHER,WE THINK OF HER OWN MOTHER ANDWE THINK ABOUT WE WOULD HATEFOR THEM TO BE ANYWHERE CLOSETO A SITUATION LIKE THIS SO WEARE GOING TO DO OUR ABSOLUTEBEST TO GET THE ANSWERS,ESPECIALLY FOR NOT ONLY FORTHE VICTIM, BUT THE VICTIM'SFAMILY BECAUSE THEY HAVE A LOTOF QUESTIONS AND SO THE WAY IFYOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION THATCAN IDENTIFY THAT SUSPECTYOU'RE ASKED TO CALL THESHERIFF'S OFFICE REMEMBER YOU