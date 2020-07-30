Remembering Illini Legend Lou Henson Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:27s - Published 5 minutes ago Remembering Illini Legend Lou Henson Former University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 88. 0

Tweets about this John Pigatti RT @RusBradburd: We lost a great great man today.....and a fine coach. https://t.co/jC52FRoJKz via @news_gazette 31 minutes ago Chris Widlic RT @PatrickQuinn07: Coach Lou Henson...a true Legend and a great human, has passed away. #Illini 🔶🔷 https://t.co/UVjuBaYJyO 2 hours ago Wayne Harre RT @news_gazette: The Hall of Fame coach died Saturday and was buried this morning. https://t.co/3vDBVJemSx 3 hours ago Josh Samuels Was lucky to get to know Lou Henson in Champaign. Rest in peace coach. #Legend https://t.co/OYlMMEAffx 4 hours ago Dan Nelson RT @wischlist: Oh no! Lou had long been in poor health, but it's still shocking to read that he passed on Saturday and was buried this morn… 7 hours ago Steve Alexander RT @SteveGrzanich: NEW: Legendary University of Illinois basketball coach Lou Henson has died. He died Saturday and was buried today report… 7 hours ago