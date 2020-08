Documents and information related to an early-July inspection on the Tempe railroad bridge that collapsed Wednesday morning are not public records.

THE DERAILMENT AND BRIDGECOLLAPSE IS UNDER INVESTIGATIONTONIGHT.Steve: THE BRIDGE HAD ADERAILMENT L.A.

MONTH, AND ITJUST RECEIVED A MONTHLYINSPECTION ON JULY 9TH.WHAT WERE T RESULTS?OFFICIALS ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SAYAND YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO SEETHEM.