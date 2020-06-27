Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted

|
Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"
Egypt sentences women to 2 years in prison for TikTok videosCAIRO - Armed with vaguely worded laws, Egypt's guardians of conservative morals have long focused on belly dancers and pop stars in their efforts to police..
WorldNews
US hails Afghan ceasefire as hopes for peace talks riseTop US officials have hailed a three-day ceasefire proposed by the Taliban and agreed by Kabul, raising hopes that the long-delayed peace talks between the two..
WorldNews
Taliban announces three-day ceasefire for Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha – but vows to retaliate if attackedIn a rare peace gesture, Taliban militants have said they will not conduct any "operations" for three days starting on Friday, to let their fighters mark one of..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India nears 10 lakh Covid recoveries
IndiaTimes
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra..
IndiaTimes
Biden supports national mask mandateDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he supports a national mask mandate to help fight COVID-19. He told Las Vegas TV station KSNV that rules could..
USATODAY.com
