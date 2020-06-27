Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted

Global  
 

Ahead of Bakrid, large number of people gathered at Delhi Gate to buy goats.

People were seen violating social distancing norms and some were seen without wearing masks.

Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the 'Feast of the Sacrifice'.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital has reached 1,33,310 of which 10,770 are active.

