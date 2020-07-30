Firefighters retrieve £11k cash from rubble of shops after fire

Firefighters retrieved £11k(100k yuan) cash from the rubble of shops after a fire in southern China.

After a tea shop caught fire in Zhongshan, Guangdong firefighters and the shopkeeper rummaged through the rubble and finally rescued nearly 100,000 yuan in cash.

The shopkeeper cried and thanked the firefighters.

Fortunately, the fire was extinguished in time, causing no casualties or greater losses.

The video was filmed in the early morning of July 26 and provided by local media.