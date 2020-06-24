Global  
 

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep.

John Lewis' funeral.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W.

Bush will attend the service.

Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his respects to Lewis.

Trump has refused to honor Lewis while he lay in state at the US Capitol or participate in his service.

Still, the three former commanders in chief each have a role in the service and have paid their respects.

