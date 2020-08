'Jeopardy!' And 'Wheel of Fortune' To Resume Filming

"Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," like much of Hollywood, had paused production.

The coronavirus pandemic made it difficult to film safely, reports CNN.

On Wednesday a spokeswoman for Sony Pictures Television said that the shows will resume production.

Both classics are returning to the studio to tape episodes for the shows' upcoming seasons.

"The productions have protocols in place to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.