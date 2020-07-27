Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married and other events in history | Oneindia News

The first Penguin paperback book was published in England, kick-starting the paperback revolution on July 30, 1935.

Indian troops arrived in Jaffna in Sri Lanka to disarm the Tamil Tigers and enforce a peace pact.

In 1987, retaliating against an increasingly insurgent movement, the Vadamarachchi Operation was launched against LTTE strongholds in Jaffna Peninsula.

The operation involved nearly 4,000 troops, supported by helicopter gunships as well as ground-attack aircraft.

In 2000, Aniston wed Brad Pitt but divorced him five years later after his alleged involvement with Angelina Jolie, whom he later married and divorced.

Lance Armstrong became the 1st American to win three consecutive Tours de France.