Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married and other events in history | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married and other events in history | Oneindia News

The first Penguin paperback book was published in England, kick-starting the paperback revolution on July 30, 1935.

Indian troops arrived in Jaffna in Sri Lanka to disarm the Tamil Tigers and enforce a peace pact.

In 1987, retaliating against an increasingly insurgent movement, the Vadamarachchi Operation was launched against LTTE strongholds in Jaffna Peninsula.

The operation involved nearly 4,000 troops, supported by helicopter gunships as well as ground-attack aircraft.

In 2000, Aniston wed Brad Pitt but divorced him five years later after his alleged involvement with Angelina Jolie, whom he later married and divorced.

Lance Armstrong became the 1st American to win three consecutive Tours de France.

Men rode in a vehicle on the moon for the fist time and other important events | Oneindia News [Video]

Men rode in a vehicle on the moon for the fist time and other important events | Oneindia News

The sixth Mughal ruler, Aurangzeb proclaimed himself king on July 31, 1658. He is considered the last of the most powerful rulers of the Mughal dynasty. Shah Jahan, Aurangzeb's father continued the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only [Video]

Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 22:24Published
Bugs Bunny made official debut in the Warner Bros animated cartoon and other events | Oneindia News [Video]

Bugs Bunny made official debut in the Warner Bros animated cartoon and other events | Oneindia News

The most common date given for the arrival of tobacco in England is 27th July 1586, when it is said Sir Walter Raleigh brought it to England from Virginia. One legend tells of how Sir Walter's servant,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published