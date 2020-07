Michael Allan Carbo Jr. Arrested In 1986 Cold Case Murder Of Nancy Daugherty Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:35s - Published 2 minutes ago Michael Allan Carbo Jr. Arrested In 1986 Cold Case Murder Of Nancy Daugherty A murder in Chisholm may have been solved, Jeff Wagner reports (1:35).WCCO 4 News at 10 – July 29, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this