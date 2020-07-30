Covid -19 test sites temporarily close ahead of storm Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:21s - Published 4 days ago Covid -19 test sites temporarily close ahead of storm According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management testing sites are closing out of caution to keep those operating and attending safe. All sites have freestanding structures such as tents and other equipment that cannot withstand potential tropical-storm-force winds. At this time the sites will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, officials hope that will happen by August 5th. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ...ALONG WITH CHIEFMETEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY HASA CLOSER LOOK..IT’S GOING TO BE TOUGHER TO GETA CORONAVIRUS TEST OVER THE NEXTFEW DAYS. FLORIDA IS CLOSING ALLSTATE-RUN COVID-19 TESTING SITESBECAUSE OF TROPICAL STORMISAIAS. 4 IN YOUR CORNER’SLESLIE DELASBOUR OUT TO HELP YOUFIND WHERE ELSE YOU CAN GETTESTED THIS WEEKEND.(42-49)(134-146)THATS RIGHT AS OF TOMORROW AT5PM ALL STATE RUN COVID 19TESTING SITES WILL BE CLOSED.THEY WON’T REOPEN UNTIL MONDAYMORNING AT THE EARLIEST.ACCORDING TO THE FloridaDivision of Emergency ManagementTesting sites are closing OUT OFof caution to keep THOSEoperating and attending safe.ALL SITES HAVE FREE STANDINGSTRUCTURES SUCH AS TENTS ANDOTHER EQUIPMENT WHICH CANNOTWITHSTAND POTENTIAL TROPICALSTORM FORCE WINDS. AT THIS TIMETHE SITES WILL REMAIN CLOSEDUNTIL IT IS SAFE TO REOPEN.OFFICIALS HOPE THAT WILL HAPPENBY AUGUST 5 TH.PEOPLE I ASKED IN DOWNTOWN CAPECORAL SEEMED CONCERNED ABOUTTHAT GAP. O SEE HOW LOCAL FELTABOUT THE CLOSURES, ONE MANSAYS, THERE HAS ALTERNATIVESthey need to figure outsomething else to move theminside or reenforce them, orbring some type of vehicleSTHANKFULLY, I FOUND SEVERALALTERNATIVES FOR COVID 19TESTING - EITHER THROUGH LOCALHEALTH DEPARTMENTS ORINDEPENDENTLY OWNED TESTINGSITESTHE CITY OF CAPE CORAL TOLD MEIN A STATEMENT:" The Fire Department doesn’thave any planS to close the siteright now and we haven’t beennotified by Lee Health to closethe Chester St, site, Oneadvantage of the Cape Coral sitethat is operated by the City andLee Health is the ability toothe tests inside the bay as itis a drive thru site" MaureenBuice // City of Cape Coral PioCVS HEALTH ALSO TOLD ME IN ASTATEMENT THEY WILL BE OPENYOU WISH TO GET TESTED"Our drive thru testing sites inFlorida are open"ROBERT HAWKES WITH FLORIDA GULFCOAST UNIVERSITY SAYS DESPITECLOSURES, THE NUMBER OF POSITIVECASES SHOULD NOT BE DRASTICALLYAFFECTEDfortunately for the past fewdays our numbers have come below10 thousand new cases a day so ithink that’s very positive, wewant to continue ti protectourselves, but by not testingfor a few days due to inclementweather i don’t think its reallygoing to have a significantimpact on our numbersAND DR ALEJANDRO PEREZ TREPICHOWITH MILLENNIUM PHYSICIAN GROUPSAYS IN A STATEMENT WE HAVE TOREMAIN VIGILANT IN COMBATING THESPREAD OF COVID 19"Despite all this, the veryimportant recommendation forEVERYONE is to do their part tokeep EACH OTHER safe. That isWEAR a MASK when in the presenceof others, social distancing andwashing hands."WE REACHED OUT TO OTHER LOCALHEALTH ORGANIZATIONS FOR UPDATESBUT HAVE NOT RECEIVED ARESPONES, AND AGAIN THE COVID 19TESTING SITES WILL C





