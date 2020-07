Can The President Cut Funding To Minnesota Schools That Don’t Reopen This Fall?

Gov.

Tim Walz will announce tomorrow if Minnesota schools can safely reopen in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes as the President is threatening to withhold classroom funding in schools that don't reopen, Pat Kessler reports (1:54).WCCO 4 News at 10 – July 29, 2020