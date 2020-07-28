Tropical Storm Isaias Heading Toward Florida

Tropical Storm Isaias formed Wednesday over the Caribbean Sea.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias is forecast to make landfall over the Dominican Republic before noon Thursday.

According to CNN, the treacherous storm will then make its way towards Florida.

Tropical storm warnings are issued for Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands.

The entire coastal region of the Dominican Republic and the north coast of Haiti is also under advisory.

The storm is currently delivering 50 mph sustained winds.