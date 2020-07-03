Global  
 

Hancock: Second wave of coronavirus rising in Europe
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells LBC's Nick Ferrari that a "second wave" ofcoronavirus is "rising in Europe".

The length of time people with coronavirussymptoms must self-isolate is set to increase to 10 days in England

Coronavirus: I'm worried about a second coronavirus wave, says Matt Hancock

 Health Secretary claims virus is coming from Europe
Independent

What is the government’s obesity plan? From junk food bans to cycling prescriptions

 The Government is waging war on obesity (Picture: Getty Images) The Government is set to launch its campaign to tackle obesity in the UK, in a bid to save the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Care home residents in England allowed visits from friends and families again

 Matt Hancock has announced visits to care homes in England will restart this week in a significant easing of the coronavirus restrictions introduced four months..
Independent
Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of UK death figures paused [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Publication of UK death figures paused

The Department for Health and Social Care is “pausing” publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into in the way they are calculated.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing [Video]

‘Let’s not blow it’ – Boris Johnson makes plea ahead of lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to host Nick Ferrari and urges the public not to "blow it" by flouting social distancing restrictions on the weekend that pubs in England reopen to the public.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Covid isolation 'rising to 10 days' as Matt Hancock warns of 2nd wave

Covid isolation 'rising to 10 days' as Matt Hancock warns of 2nd wave Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that a "second wave" of coronavirus is "starting to roll across...
Tamworth Herald - Published

British PM Boris Johnson defends Spain travel ban amid coronavirus spike, says Europe has signs of second wave

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the decision to effectively ban travel to Spain...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldFT.com


Boris Johnson warns of second wave of coronavirus from Europe

Prime minister defends controversial quarantine on travellers from Spain and says similar measures...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineFT.comTamworth HeraldBBC News



Holidaymakers defy fear of coronavirus second wave to hit beaches in South of France [Video]

Holidaymakers defy fear of coronavirus second wave to hit beaches in South of France

Footage from Nice on the Cote d'Azur in the South of France where thousands of tourists hit the beaches on the Promenade des Anglais today (July 29). Sunworshippers, including Brits, were seen among..

Credit: Newsflare
Spain COVID-19 surge sparks fears of a second wave [Video]

Spain COVID-19 surge sparks fears of a second wave

Fears are growing over a possible return to a heavy lockdown across Spain if the nation cannot bring its latest coronavirus infections under control.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Is Europe At The Start Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19? [Video]

Is Europe At The Start Of A Second Wave Of COVID-19?

CNN reports fresh outbreaks of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are sweeping across Europe as they have in Asia. Amid renewed lockdown measures, the virus is sending a clear message: no country is safe..

Credit: Wochit