New findings into the mystery of Stonehenge
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:31s - Published
New scientific research has revealed the source of the stones that make up the legendary Stonehenge landmark.

By analysing the precise chemical composition of the stones, researchers believe the materials came from West Woods, 15.7 miles to the north of the site.

How they were transported there still remains a mystery.

Report by Etemadil.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Stonehenge Stonehenge Neolithic henge monument in Wiltshire, England

Archaeologists have solved a longstanding mystery about Stonehenge:

 The origin story of Stonehenge has baffled archaeologists for centuries. The mysterious monument, erected in two waves of flurried construction 5,000...
WorldNews

Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved

 Archaeologists have pinpointed the source of the stones to an area 15 miles north of the site.
BBC News
'Astonishing' circle of pits found near Stonehenge [Video]

'Astonishing' circle of pits found near Stonehenge

[NFA] Archaeologists have made an exciting new discovery near Stonehenge, one of Britain's most famous landmarks. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

