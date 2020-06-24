Unlock 3.0: Fitness centres, gyms gearing up to resume functioning in Nagpur

Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29 issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 1. In this phase unlock yoga institutes and gymnasiums will reopen from August 5, however, cinemas, schools, colleges will remain shut. 'Night curfew' has also been removed. MHA has also allowed Independence Day celebration by following health protocols including social distancing and masks.
COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.
'Janta Curfew' imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and July 26, to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, essential services will remain functional in the city. Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths last day (July 24). The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths so far.
Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association President TP Aggarwal on film shooting guidelines said that actors and crew should bring their negative COVID-19 certificates. TP Aggarwal said, "We have written to Maharashtra Government, demanding that the government make it mandatory for actors and crew members to bring COVID-19 negative certificates to film sets. Why should only producers be held responsible?