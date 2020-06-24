Global  
 

Unlock 3.0: Fitness centres, gyms gearing up to resume functioning in Nagpur
Unlock 3.0: Fitness centres, gyms gearing up to resume functioning in Nagpur

Unlock 3.0: Fitness centres, gyms gearing up to resume functioning in Nagpur

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29 for resumption of activities outside containment zones.

Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 01.

In the third phase of unlock, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will re-open from August 5.

The fitness equipments and machineries are getting properly sanitised.

Gym owners are taking all necessary precautionary measures ahead of opening gyms. All fitness centres are closed for nearly 4 months due to coronavirus pandemic.

Now, this comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March.

According to Government of Maharashtra, indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres to remain closed in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again'.

Only outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from August 05, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for COVID-19.

