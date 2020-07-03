Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’
The self-isolation period for those with coronavirus symptoms is to beextended to 10 days, according to reports.
ritchie RT @sincesixaneagle: This is just a blatant lie. The first wave hasn't been dealt with and there is no evidence that a "wave" is moving acr… 3 minutes ago
Yann RT @Wokeman8: Look at what this fool is saying. The second wave is merely where they delayed the first wave. Look at Sweden oh yeah no seco… 9 minutes ago
Babs RT @PaulBrandITV: Health Secretary confirms the government is looking at reducing the quarantine period from 14 days for those returning fr… 9 minutes ago
Fomonaut Coronavirus: 'Second wave starting to roll across Europe' as isolation period set to be extended… https://t.co/sZjFodXv1M 12 minutes ago
CBVA Media RT @SteveHayward007: UK government spinning this as if Coronavirus is completely under control in UK and that the main threat is from Europ… 14 minutes ago
Kevin McLaughlin #FBPE. Coronavirus: 'Second wave starting to roll across Europe' as isolation period set to be extended… https://t.co/3WBxNxmplC 17 minutes ago
Andrew Acum Looks like the predicted “blame Europe” narrative is beginning:
https://t.co/9CYalg8Nlw 18 minutes ago
The profound view Coronavirus: 'Second wave starting to roll across Europe' as isolation period set to be extended | Politics News |… https://t.co/fglBAx9VO7 18 minutes ago
CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation GuidanceCDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation..
UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemicThere has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of..