Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’

The self-isolation period for those with coronavirus symptoms is to beextended to 10 days, according to reports.

Tweets about this

ritchie97854981

ritchie RT @sincesixaneagle: This is just a blatant lie. The first wave hasn't been dealt with and there is no evidence that a "wave" is moving acr… 3 minutes ago

yann_uk

Yann RT @Wokeman8: Look at what this fool is saying. The second wave is merely where they delayed the first wave. Look at Sweden oh yeah no seco… 9 minutes ago

BlackDansMam

Babs RT @PaulBrandITV: Health Secretary confirms the government is looking at reducing the quarantine period from 14 days for those returning fr… 9 minutes ago

cryptophiles

Fomonaut Coronavirus: 'Second wave starting to roll across Europe' as isolation period set to be extended… https://t.co/sZjFodXv1M 12 minutes ago

CBVA_Media

CBVA Media RT @SteveHayward007: UK government spinning this as if Coronavirus is completely under control in UK and that the main threat is from Europ… 14 minutes ago

kevjmclaughlin

Kevin McLaughlin #FBPE. Coronavirus: 'Second wave starting to roll across Europe' as isolation period set to be extended… https://t.co/3WBxNxmplC 17 minutes ago

AndrewAcum

Andrew Acum Looks like the predicted “blame Europe” narrative is beginning: https://t.co/9CYalg8Nlw 18 minutes ago

MoyoProfound

The profound view Coronavirus: 'Second wave starting to roll across Europe' as isolation period set to be extended | Politics News |… https://t.co/fglBAx9VO7 18 minutes ago


CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance

CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance

CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic

UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic

There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published