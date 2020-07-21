Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar

|
Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Srinagar COVID Warrior: Meet Jamil Ahmed, ambulance driver who ferries coronavirus patients across town without fearA Srinagar ambulance driver is serving day and night the patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and have helped thousands of COVID-19 patients to..
DNA
Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Two-day relaxation for shopping in SrinagarEssential services shops will open for two days on 29 and 30 July with strict adherence to notified COVID-19 preventive guidelines in Srinagar, the district..
DNA
CRPF constable kills self in Srinagar
IndiaTimes
Eid al-Adha Islamic holiday, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice"
Bakrid 2020: People gather at Delhi Gate to buy goats, COVID norms flouted
Egypt sentences women to 2 years in prison for TikTok videosCAIRO - Armed with vaguely worded laws, Egypt's guardians of conservative morals have long focused on belly dancers and pop stars in their efforts to police..
WorldNews
