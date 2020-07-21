Global  
 

Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar

Eid al-Adha: Bakery shops open amid COVID-19 restrictions in Srinagar

The district administration on July 28 has allowed shops to open in Srinagar for two days amid coronavirus lockdown.

The shops will be opened from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm on July 29, 30 ahead of Eid al-Adha festival.

Bakery shops were opened in Srinagar as festivities are nearby.

All shops will be opened with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive guidelines.

Maximum penalties in the form of sealings, fines will be imposed against violators.

There are over 7,740 active cases of COVID-19 in JandK.

