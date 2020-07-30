Global  
 

Bihar Health Minister visits hotel-turned-hospital for COVID patients in Patna

Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey visited Patliputra Ashok Hotel, now converted into COVID-19 hospital in Patna on July 30.

The 75-bed COVID-19 facility will work as a hospital from today onwards.

Mangal Pandey inspected the COVID facilities at the hotel.

He also interacted with isolated patients via video-call.

While speaking to mediapersons, Pandey said, "The hotel was earlier an isolation ward but now is converted into full-fledged hospital.

Every bed is equipped with oxygen, medicines and other basic amenities.

It has 75 beds and we will expand it as per the need in the future." Bihar has reported 15482 active cases of coronavirus till now.

