'No different from being 2-0 down at half-time' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:25s - Published 9 minutes ago 'No different from being 2-0 down at half-time' Neil Harris says he's approaching Thursday's second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals as he would if his team were 2-0 down at half-time. 0

