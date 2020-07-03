Global  
 

Three-storey building crashes down into construction pit in southern China
Three-storey building crashes down into construction pit in southern China

Three-storey building crashes down into construction pit in southern China

A three-storey building in a state of despair collapsed in southern India’s Karnataka.

The incident took place on July 28 in the Majestic area of Bengaluru.

Visuals show the ivory building collapsing face-first in one swoop, as a massive cloud of dust engulfs the surrounding area.

No casualties were reported in the incident since residents of neighboring buildings were evacuated to safety a day prior to the unfortunate collapse.

According to reports, the building developed cracks on July 27 and was expected to crumble down, due to which people occupying surrounding houses were cleared off.

A resident in the neighborhood said they were waiting for the demolition of the building and had informed the police and the local civic body after the cracks appeared.




