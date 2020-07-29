Global  
 

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:13s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing.

At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences.

The new Supreme Court building is a symbol of our cooperation and shows value of both the countries.

Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect.

I am happy that this project has completed on schedule and within the initial estimated costs."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. The court is first India-assisted project after coronavirus outbreak. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package (SEP) of 353 million dollars extended by Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth said, "I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times."

