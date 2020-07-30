US Covid deaths: 1 succumbed every minute on Wednesday & more news| Oneindia News

Global  
 

India records over 50,000 Covid cases in a single day; US records 1 Covid-19 death every minute on Wednesday; In Manipur, 3 soldiers of Assam Rifles killed in line of duty, ambushed by insurgents near Myanmar border; Google, Facebook CEOs grilled most by US congress in anti-trust hearing ; In Delhi, diesel cheaper by over Rs 8, VAT cut; Rajasthan Assembly session to finally convene from August 14 and more news #Covid19 #CongressHearing #AntiTrustHearing

