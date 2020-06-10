Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?

|
Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal political party in the United Kingdom
Lib Dem leadership race: Davey boosted by support from former leaders and five of party's 11 MPsExclusive: More than 160 party figures sign letter endorsing acting leader in contest against Layla Moran
Independent
The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns
Lib Dem's Siobhan Benita quits mayor of London raceSiobhan Benita says she cannot continue her campaign because the pandemic has delayed the election.
BBC News
Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up
Ed Davey Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats, MP for Kingston & Surbiton
Liberal Democrat leadership race: Layla Moran gets support from former MPs who lost seats in 2015 and 2019Exclusive: Quartet of ex-MPs say Ed Davey's rival can move party on from 'baggage' of coalition years
Independent
PM defends stop and search
Jo Swinson Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats
Layla Moran English Liberal Democrat politician
