Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?

Who is in the race to be Liberal Democrat leader?

Sir Ed Davey and Layla Moran are on the ballot in the Liberal Democratleadership race.

The ex-coalition Cabinet minister and Oxford West andAbingdon MP are going head-to-head to replace Jo Swinson, who lost her EastDunbartonshire seat in December's snap election.

Whoever wins will become thefourth permanent Lib Dem leader in the past five years and take over a partystill re-grouping after being their third difficult election in a row.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal Democrats (UK) Liberal political party in the United Kingdom

Lib Dem leadership race: Davey boosted by support from former leaders and five of party's 11 MPs

 Exclusive: More than 160 party figures sign letter endorsing acting leader in contest against Layla Moran
Independent
The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns [Video]

The Liberal Democrats face a 'sink or swim' moment, Layla Moran warns

Layla Moran outlines where she stands on Brexit and alliances with Labour toform a joint campaigning force against the Conservatives. The Oxford West andAbingdon MP has thrown her hat into the leadership race and is running againstcandidates including acting party leader Ed Davey. Voting begins this week todecide who will replace Jo Swinson, who lost her seat in the 2019 election.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Lib Dem's Siobhan Benita quits mayor of London race

 Siobhan Benita says she cannot continue her campaign because the pandemic has delayed the election.
BBC News
Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up [Video]

Prime Minister's Questions: July 15 round-up

Prime Minister Boris Johnson clashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem acting co-leader Sir Ed Davey during Prime Minister's Questions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:47Published

Ed Davey Ed Davey Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats, MP for Kingston & Surbiton

Liberal Democrat leadership race: Layla Moran gets support from former MPs who lost seats in 2015 and 2019

 Exclusive: Quartet of ex-MPs say Ed Davey's rival can move party on from 'baggage' of coalition years
Independent
PM defends stop and search [Video]

PM defends stop and search

Boris Johnson has defended police stop and search powers saying they are a 'very important utensil' in fighting violent crime, particularity in London. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey had called on the PM to abolish the powers, as they are disproportionately used on/in BAME communities. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published

Jo Swinson Jo Swinson Former Leader of the Liberal Democrats


Layla Moran Layla Moran English Liberal Democrat politician


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pansexual MP Layla Moran sees huge boost in Liberal Democrat leadership race as members get ready to vote

Pansexual Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has been endorsed by equal marriage architect Baroness Featherstone...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this

LegoMyTOTs_Napo

Conservative_Napolean_DynaMite RT @jetrotter: #WalkAway: "My process towards walking away was very gradual. I was at first an avowed black liberal, but one day I stumbled… 14 seconds ago

inndexinnsltd1

John bailey RT @abline11: Britain ‘sleepwalking to catastrophe’ over race. We risk “flames” of racial and religious conflict because of a “liberal self… 33 seconds ago

TCFdotorg

The Century Foundation Racial segregation remains "strikingly high," thanks in large part to exclusionary zoning laws perpetuated by other… https://t.co/NTjTo7plGf 4 minutes ago

Littledene39

Mel Cook RT @BestBitter6: “Rome may not yet be in flames, but I think I can smell the smouldering whilst we hum to the music of liberal self-delusio… 7 minutes ago

RedScareIsReal

The Red Scare RT @RedScareIsReal: @LiberalCHAD @normanorwell @AJMShaw @MaximeBernier @liberal_party https://t.co/4RzFcVSD8M Keep virtue signalling and p… 8 minutes ago

RedScareIsReal

The Red Scare @LiberalCHAD @normanorwell @AJMShaw @MaximeBernier @liberal_party https://t.co/4RzFcVSD8M Keep virtue signalling a… https://t.co/HwLsiTTKdc 8 minutes ago

stewelizabeth

Stewelizabeth @OchoGatosTX @CoaS_Gaming @NoahHobe @goldstar11111 @KyleHooten2 An opinion piece? Really? And you think your are th… https://t.co/rwrfNyGC5v 11 minutes ago