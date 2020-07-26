Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Ram Temple: Soil collected from Gorakhnath math, to be used on foundation day
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India
Rajnath Singh on arrival of Rafale jets: 'Those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should be worried'As the five Rafale jets landed at Ambala air base on Wednesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said "those who want to threaten our territorial integrity should..
IndiaTimes
Touch down of Rafale jets in India marks beginning of new era in our military history: Rajnath SinghDefence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the touch down of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history. "These..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Five Rafale fighter jets land at Ambala airbase, given ceremonial water saluteDefence Minister Rajnath Singh informed that the five Rafale fighter jets from France safely landed at the Indian Air Force base in Ambala. The jets were given a..
DNA
Dassault Rafale Multi-role combat aircraft family by Dassault
Defended Rafale deal as did not want it go the Bofors way: Former IAF chief B S DhanoaFormer Chief of Air Staff B S Dhanoa on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of Rafales in India and said he defended the deal to procure the multi-role jets..
IndiaTimes
Congress welcomes arrival of Rafale jets, but questions govt over delay and high costThe Congress on Wednesday welcomed the arrival of Rafale fighter jets in India, but questioned the delay and their high cost. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked..
IndiaTimes
Government System or group of people governing an organized community, often a state
Call assembly session from August 14: Ashok Gehlot govt to Rajasthan governorThe Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday cleared another proposal to be sent to the governor for summoning the assembly, saying the session should begin on August..
IndiaTimes
New Government strategy aims to get obese Brits to lose weight
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published
Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Rafale touchdown historic day for IAF, jets will be game changer: Amit ShahDescribing the arrival of five Rafale fighter jets as a historic day for the Indian Air Force and a proud moment for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on..
IndiaTimes
Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India
Will not lie about Chinese transgressions in Ladakh even if it costs me politically: Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he is not going to lie about Chinese transgressions in eastern Ladakh even if it costs him politically, asserting he..
IndiaTimes
New construction by China along Indian side of LAC in Pangong Tso Lake area: SurjewalaCongress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday claimed that new construction has been done by China along the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). He..
IndiaTimes
'Shouldn't tolerate Chinese incursions into Indian territories': Kargil War hero Vikram Batra's father
Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22Published
Sanskrit Indo-Aryan language of the ancient Indian subcontinent
National Education Policy pushes for primary education in mother tongue, Sanskrit to be offered at all levelsThe HRD Ministry said in a press release that the policy has emphasized mother tongue, local language or regional language as the medium of instruction at least..
DNA
PM Modi tweets in Sanskrit to welcome Rafale jets, says no virtue like protecting nationThere is no virtue like protecting the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources