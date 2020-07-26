Global  
 

Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China
As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers.

The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle signal to China, which has shown unprovoked aggression along the Line of Actual Control in recent weeks.

Singh said that the Rafale should worry only those who threaten India's territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was more subtle in his welcome message for the new members of the Indian Air Force.

He tweeted in Sanskrit, calling protection of the nation a virtue and duty.

Home minister Amit Shah also tweeted, calling the induction of the new jets into the 'vigorous' Air Force a 'game-changer'.

The 5 jets which arrived on July 29 are part of the 36 ordered by India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in 2015.

The new jets will boost IAF's depleting squadron strength.

