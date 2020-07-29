Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Murphy Blames Indoor Parties As Coronavirus Cases Climb
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Gov. Murphy Blames Indoor Parties As Coronavirus Cases Climb

Gov. Murphy Blames Indoor Parties As Coronavirus Cases Climb

The road to reopening could be hitting a roadblock in New Jersey as coronavirus cases continue to spread.

CBS2's John Dias has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

More Than 50 Teens In Middletown Test Positive For Coronavirus After Series Of Indoor Parties, Murphy Says

Gov. Phil Murphy says that sets the state back to where it was a month ago in terms of daily new...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

About 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In New Jersey In Four Days [Video]

About 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In New Jersey In Four Days

There's concern the coronavirus could be spreading north again, including to New Jersey, which is seeing an increase in cases after weeks of decline; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Warns Young People To Stop Attending Large Gatherings [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Warns Young People To Stop Attending Large Gatherings

About 2,000 cases were found in the last four days.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published
Gov. Murphy: Indoor Gathering Threaten Progress In Coronavirus Fight [Video]

Gov. Murphy: Indoor Gathering Threaten Progress In Coronavirus Fight

There's concern New Jersey might be heading int he wrong direction in the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:04Published