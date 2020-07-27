Global  
 

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms extended to 10 days
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
People who test positive for coronavirus or display symptoms must now self-isolate for 10 days as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned of a “second wavestarting to roll across Europe”.

The UK’s chief medical officers said onThursday that the period must increase from the current rule of seven daysbecause of the risk that individuals may still be able to spread Covid-19.

