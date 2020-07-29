news wx 7.30.20

C1 3 check of weather and traffic.

But we want to start with our news in a minute.

An old program..

Could be to blame for a second security breach in kentuckys unemployment system.

The state labor cabinet says the most recent breach..

Was discovered tuesday..

It says someone filing for unemployment benefits..

Saw another person's information while looking over his own unemployment application.

According to the governor..

The office of technology services is investigating..

And additional techs have been called in to help find and fix the problem.

### an investigation is underway..

At bryan station middle school in lexington -- affter someone raised a confederate flag on a flagpole yesterday morning.

The district says it had symbols on it associated with far right anti- government extremist movements as well as slogans disparaging police officers.

Superintendent manny caulk called it a "cowardice" and "despicable act."

### the states coronavirus positivity rate is up again...to 5 point 81 percent.

That's up from the previous days... 5 point 08 percent.

More than 28- thousand 700 people have tested positive..

The total number of people who have now died from the virus in the state..

Is 724.

More than 74 hundred have recovered.

## now here's a final check of your frankfort toyota traffic report...euclid and rose and alyssa is here for a final check of weather.