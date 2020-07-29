Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

news wx 7.30.20
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
news wx 7.30.20
news wx 7.30.20
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

C1 3 check of weather and traffic.

But we want to start with our news in a minute.

An old program..

Could be to blame for a second security breach in kentuckys unemployment system.

The state labor cabinet says the most recent breach..

Was discovered tuesday..

It says someone filing for unemployment benefits..

Saw another person's information while looking over his own unemployment application.

According to the governor..

The office of technology services is investigating..

And additional techs have been called in to help find and fix the problem.

### an investigation is underway..

At bryan station middle school in lexington -- affter someone raised a confederate flag on a flagpole yesterday morning.

The district says it had symbols on it associated with far right anti- government extremist movements as well as slogans disparaging police officers.

Superintendent manny caulk called it a "cowardice" and "despicable act."

### the states coronavirus positivity rate is up again...to 5 point 81 percent.

That's up from the previous days... 5 point 08 percent.

More than 28- thousand 700 people have tested positive..

The total number of people who have now died from the virus in the state..

Is 724.

More than 74 hundred have recovered.

## now here's a final check of your frankfort toyota traffic report...euclid and rose and alyssa is here for a final check of weather.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jordan- Daily News Bulletin

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Jordan News Agency, Petra, starts its daily news bulletin from Amman...
MENAFN.com - Published

Google directly interfering with 2020 election by censoring alt-news websites

(Natural News) Just like what is now happening to Natural News and Brighteon, both of which are...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Charter Spectrum brings a new mobile platform to local news

Charter Spectrum have launched a mobile news app to keep its 28 million customers up on local news in...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

A Tribute To Icon John Lewis [Video]

A Tribute To Icon John Lewis

Ukee Washington reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:00Published
WMAR-2 News Weather Update [Video]

WMAR-2 News Weather Update

WMAR-2 News Weather Update

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:03Published
Watson on which rugby stars could play in NBA [Video]

Watson on which rugby stars could play in NBA

England winger Anthony Watson says Maro Itoje, Jonathan Joseph and Jonny May would be best suited to make the switch to the NBA.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published