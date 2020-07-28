Global  
 

Nearly a Billion Pokémon Were Caught at the 2020 Pokémon Go Fest
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Nearly a Billion Pokémon Were Caught at the 2020 Pokémon Go Fest
This year’s Pokémon Go Fest was online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pokémon Pokémon Japanese media franchise


