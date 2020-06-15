Sushant Singh death case: Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank to get details of actor's bank account

Director-Producer Mahesh Bhatt left from Santa Cruz Police Station, where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Statements of several celebrities including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded for investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains but closed over half a per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. The rising tension between India and China besides a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 180 points or 0.52 per cent at 34,911 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.65 per cent at 10,311. Among stocks, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged by 27.06 per cent to Rs 519.80 per share after it became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections. Cipla's stock jumped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 655.80 per unit after it announced the launch of remdesivir under its brand name Cipremi. Bajaj Auto gained by 7 per cent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv climbed up by 5.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 4.4 per cent to close at Rs 1,360 per share. However, those which lost were Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC and HDFC. Meanwhile, Asian stocks held flat while trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could slow down a quick economic rebound from the downturn triggered by the pandemic. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.18 per cent while mainland Chinese stocks dropped by 0.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.54 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices rose by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 326 points or 0.94 per cent at 35,057 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 101 points or 0.99 per cent at 10,346. Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.6 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent, pharma by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank was up by 3.1 per cent to Rs 498.70 while ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.
Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 68 points or 0.2 per cent at 33,576 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 18 points or 0.19 per cent at 9,900. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed amid lacklustre trading. Among stocks, private banks slipped with ICICI Bankdown by 1.1 per cent to Rs 338.10 per share. Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped by 0.9 per cent, Axis Bank by 0.8 per cent and IndusInd Bank by 0.6 per cent. The others which lost were ONGC, Adani Ports, NTPC, Larsen and Toubro and Bajaj Auto. However, those which gained marginally were UPL, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Vedanta, Britannia and Dr Reddy's. Meanwhile, Asian stocks fell as spiking coronavirus cases in several US states and China pushed back hopes of a quick global economic recovery from the pandemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost by 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei was down by 1.3 p
The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. The court is first India-assisted project after coronavirus outbreak. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package (SEP) of 353 million dollars extended by Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth said, "I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times."
Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra police station on July 21 to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Police has so far recorded statements of over 36 people including Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rhea Chakraborty.
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra Police Station on June 18. She has been called for interrogation by police in connection with Sushant's death case. The 34-year-old actor Sushant, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family member reached at his Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept. She will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.
Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey visited Patliputra Ashok Hotel, now converted into COVID-19 hospital in Patna on July 30. The 75-bed COVID-19 facility will work as a hospital from today onwards. Mangal Pandey inspected the COVID facilities at the hotel. He also interacted with isolated patients via video-call. While speaking to mediapersons, Pandey said, "The hotel was earlier an isolation ward but now is converted into full-fledged hospital. Every bed is equipped with oxygen, medicines and other basic amenities. It has 75 beds and we will expand it as per the need in the future." Bihar has reported 15482 active cases of coronavirus till now.