Sushant Singh death case: Bihar Police arrives at Kotak Bank to get details of actor's bank account
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
A team of Bihar Police arrived at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on July 30 to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai.

After which Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed a caveat before Supreme Court seeking to be heard in Rhea Chakraborty's petition in the top court.

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maha govt should leave its ego, help Bihar Police in investigation, says Sanjay Kumar Jha

 Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has said Maharashtra government's statement hints that Mumbai Police will not help Bihar Police in investigating Sushant Singh..
DNA

Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier, better if CBI steps in: Mayawati

 Sushant, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the..
IndiaTimes
Sushant Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt records his statement with Mumbai Police [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt records his statement with Mumbai Police

Director-Producer Mahesh Bhatt left from Santa Cruz Police Station, where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Statements of several celebrities including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded for investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Kotak Mahindra Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Indian private sector bank which is headquarter in Mumbai

Bihar Police Bihar Police Pride of Bihar

Stop hero-worshipping Vikas Dubey, he is no Bhagat Singh: Bihar DGP slams 'culture of crime' [Video]

Stop hero-worshipping Vikas Dubey, he is no Bhagat Singh: Bihar DGP slams 'culture of crime'

The Director General of Police of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, commented on Kanpur shootout and appealed to the people to not encourage the "culture of crime" and "hero-worshipping" of criminals. "Should we offer prayers to him," asked DGP Pandey and added, "It is such a shame that such seasoned criminals went away after killing 8 policemen. Will he escape this time as well?" He also asked if Vikas Dubey was a tiger, or like Bhagat Singh, Netaji and Ashfaqullah Khan. He also said that Bihar Police is with Uttar Pradesh Police, and will find the criminal as soon as possible.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:49Published

Bandra Bandra Suburb in Mumbai Suburban, Maharashtra, India

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to CBI: Maharashtra HM [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to CBI: Maharashtra HM

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi [Video]

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences. The new Supreme Court building is a symbol of our cooperation and shows value of both the countries. Both India and Mauritius respect our independent judiciaries as important pillars of our democratic systems. This impressive new building, with its modern design and construction, is a mark of this respect. I am happy that this project has completed on schedule and within the initial estimated costs."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published
PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing [Video]

PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. The court is first India-assisted project after coronavirus outbreak. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the five projects being implemented under the Special Economic Package (SEP) of 353 million dollars extended by Government of India to Mauritius in 2016. Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth said, "I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonstrating once again that Mauritius is very close to his heart. I seize this opportunity to convey our solidarity to you, government and people of India in these trying times."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

 Speaking at the inauguration of Supreme Court building in Mauritius, Modi said that the two countries friendship draws strength from the past and also and looks..
DNA

Rhea Chakraborty Rhea Chakraborty Indian actress and model

Sushant suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra police station [Video]

Sushant suicide case: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statement at Bandra police station

Film critic Rajeev Masand arrived at Bandra police station on July 21 to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Police has so far recorded statements of over 36 people including Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Raj Films Chairman Aditya Chopra, Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty reaches Bandra Police Station for interrogation [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty reaches Bandra Police Station for interrogation

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty arrived at Bandra Police Station on June 18. She has been called for interrogation by police in connection with Sushant's death case. The 34-year-old actor Sushant, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's family reaches his Mumbai residence

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family member reached at his Mumbai residence. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh's friend Rhea Chakraborty visited Cooper Hospital, where his body has been kept. She will be questioned by the police in connection with the case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India

Bihar Health Minister visits hotel-turned-hospital for COVID patients in Patna [Video]

Bihar Health Minister visits hotel-turned-hospital for COVID patients in Patna

Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey visited Patliputra Ashok Hotel, now converted into COVID-19 hospital in Patna on July 30. The 75-bed COVID-19 facility will work as a hospital from today onwards. Mangal Pandey inspected the COVID facilities at the hotel. He also interacted with isolated patients via video-call. While speaking to mediapersons, Pandey said, "The hotel was earlier an isolation ward but now is converted into full-fledged hospital. Every bed is equipped with oxygen, medicines and other basic amenities. It has 75 beds and we will expand it as per the need in the future." Bihar has reported 15482 active cases of coronavirus till now.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

IMD warns of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Delhi-NCR

 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rains at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and some ghat regions.
DNA

Mumbai may be heading to herd immunity: Experts' report

 In an encouraging development, an experts' report late on Tuesday pointed to Mumbai heading towards 'herd immunity' as the city recorded the lowest number of..
WorldNews

