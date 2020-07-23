Global  
 

New Poll Shows President Trump, Joe Biden Neck And Neck In Florida
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
The Mason-Dixon poll shows 50 percent of likely voters support Joe Biden while 46 percent support President Trump.

