New Poll Shows President Trump, Joe Biden Neck And Neck In Florida
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published
New Poll Shows President Trump, Joe Biden Neck And Neck In Florida
The Mason-Dixon poll shows 50 percent of likely voters support Joe Biden while 46 percent support President Trump.
