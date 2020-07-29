Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:05s - Published
All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites temporarily closing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

Ahead of the impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced that all state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m.

On Thursday.

Story: https://bit.ly/2P90dRm

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

CM Uddhav Thackeray holds review meeting on COVID-19 with elected representative [Video]

CM Uddhav Thackeray holds review meeting on COVID-19 with elected representative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted a review meeting with elected representatives on July 30. The meeting was held to discuss the measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Aaditya Thackeray was also present in the review meeting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
Sample testing of traders underway in J-K's Poonch [Video]

Sample testing of traders underway in J-K's Poonch

COVID-19 sample testing of traders underway in Kashmir Valley on July 30. Police administration ensured successful testing of all traders before the opening of the markets. One of the traders said, "We thank the administration for carrying out COVID-19 testing." Another said, "We request that the test results should come out soon so that we can open up the markets as festivals are around the corner."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published
'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya [Video]

'Not like other years': Coronavirus dampens Eid al-Adha in Libya

COVID-19 pandemic affecting livestock market, other businesses, as residents prepare to mark holiday amid restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:43Published

Florida Division of Emergency Management Florida Division of Emergency Management state-level agency in Florida, United States


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida Will Pause Coronavirus Testing Due To Impending Storm

After the state's testing sites close Thursday evening, they won't reopen until at least Tuesday...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid -19 test sites temporarily close ahead of storm [Video]

Covid -19 test sites temporarily close ahead of storm

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management testing sites are closing out of caution to keep those operating and attending safe. All sites have freestanding structures such as tents and..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:21Published
Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward Florida [Video]

Potential Tropical Storm #9 continues to move toward Florida

PTC 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias and is headed toward Florida. There are many uncertainties with this storm such as interaction with land and strong wind shear. We will continue to..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:09Published