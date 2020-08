Preparing To Go Back to School: Parents Can Start Helping Kids Prepare Now Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 days ago Preparing To Go Back to School: Parents Can Start Helping Kids Prepare Now As states and districts unveil their plans for children going back to school, we’re here to help you with facts and reliable information. Alicia Nieves is looking at what parents can do right now to help their kids prepare for school again. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MORE AND MORE SCHOOL DISTRICTSARE LAYING OUT PLANS FOR THE NEWSCHOOLYEAR... BUT THERE ARE THINGSPARENTS CAN BE DOING RIGHTNOW... TO HELP THEIR KIDSPREPARE.ALICIA NIEVES HAS THE DETAILS.I'M ALICIA NIEVES IN NEW YORK.FOR PARENTS PREPARING TO STARTTHIS SCHOOL YEAR WITH THEIRCHILDREN AT HOME, REMOTELEARNING...THERE ARE STILLCONCERNS... ESPECIALLY WITHTHEIR CHILDRENMENTALLY AND EMOTIONALLYADAPTING TO ANOTHER SEMESTERDISTANT, AWAY FROM THEIRSCHOOLMATESAND TEACHERS."I AM A PARENT MYSELF SO I CANRELATE TO THE ANXIETY."INADDITION TO BEING A PARENT,JANINEDOMINGUES IS A CLINICALPSYCHOLOGIST WITHTHE CHILD MINDINSTITUTE... AND KNOWS FROM APSYCHOLOGIST'SPERSPECTIVE...PARENTS HAVE VERYGOOD REASON TO BE CONCERNED."FOR CHILDREN OR ADOLESCENTS WHOWERE ALREADY PRONE TO ANXIETY ORSOCIAL ANXIETY ORDEPRESSION, CERTAINLY THIS TIMEAS YOU ARE MORE ISOLATED ANDCAN'T INTERACT WITH OTHERS, ITCAN HEIGHTEN ANXIETY ANDDEPRESSION SYMPTOMS.""WHAT ARE THE TOP WARNING SIGNSTHAT PARENTS SHOULD LOOK FOR TORECOGNIZE IF THE ISOLATION ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING IS GETTING TOTHEIR CHILD?""FURTHER ISOLATION IN THEIRROOM, NOT GETTING OUT OF BED,NOT ENGAGING IN ACTIVITY THATTHEYNORMALLY WOULD'VE ENGAGED IN,AND HONESTLY IF THEY AREEXPRESSING SADNESS EVERYDAY ANDININTENSE LEVELS OF THAT.""IF A PARENT SEES SOME OF THOSEWARNING SIGNS WHAT ARE SOME OFTHE THINGS THEY CAN DO TO HELPTHEIR CHILD COPE?""THE NUMBER ONE STEP IS REACHINGOUT FOR MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES.WHETHER IT IS REACHING OUT TO APREVIOUS PSYCHOLOGIST ORTHERAPIST THAT YOU WORKED WITHOR A NEWPSYCHOLOGIST."ORGANIZATIONS LIKE CHILD MIND PROVIDETELEHEALTH SERVICES FOR CHILDRENSTRUGGLING MENTALLY ANDEMOTIONALLY RIGHT NOW AND THEYEVEN PROVIDE FINANCIALASSISTANCE FOR FAMILIESCONCERNEDABOUT AFFORDING THIS. BEFORE ITGETS TO THE POINT WHERE A CHILDMAY NEED HELP, DOMINGUES SAYSTHERE ARE STEPS PARENTS CAN TAKENOW TO HELP THEIR CHILD ADJUSTBETTER TO THIS START OFTHE SCHOOL YEAR AT HOME."REALLY TALKING ABOUT ITHONESTLY SO...HELPING THEM UNDERSTAND THATTHERE MIGHT BE ANOTHER TIMEWHERE WE ARE DOING THIS AT HOME.WHAT WERE YOUR CONCERNS LASTTIME WHAT WORKED WELL, WHATDIDN'T, WHAT DO YOU THINK YOUAREGOING TO BE FEELING?"KIDS ARE RESILIENT AND WITH THEPROPER GUIDANCE, PSYCHOLOGISTSBELIEVE THEY CAN ADAPT TOWHATEVER SCHOOLING SITUATIONTHEY'LL BE IN THIS YEAR





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Back To School Learning Guide: Learning Expert Says Parents Don't Have To Be Perfect On Their Approach To Home Instruction



Learning Expert Says Parents Don't Have To Be Perfect On Their Approach To Home Instruction Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:30 Published 5 hours ago Infinity the Math Institute seeing a spike in students



Infinity the Math Institute was started in 2015 to offer 1 on 1 tutoring online. With schools ending their classes early, or moving to online, Infinity has seen a spike in parents enrolling their kids.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:25 Published 5 hours ago Back To School Shopping Will Be Different This Year



Nichelle Medina reports millions of parents aren't sure if their kids will be in a classroom this fall. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:51 Published 6 hours ago