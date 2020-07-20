Global  
 

Man pleads guilty to 2017 DUI crash that killed former Parke County Sheriff & his wife
Video Credit: WTHI
Man pleads guilty to 2017 DUI crash that killed former Parke County Sheriff & his wife
Robertson was sentenced to 17 years
Story tomorrow.

A man has pleaded guilty in the death of a former sheriff and his wife... today he learned his sentence.

Back in 20-17... we told you "bryan robertson" was driving under the influence.

That's when he crashed into a car carrying former parke county sheriff... mike eslinger and his wife darla.

The two were killed.

This happened in parke county.

After a change of venue to owen county... robertson pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing the accident.

We spoke to current parke county sheriff justin cole today.

He confirmed today that robertson was sentenced to 17 years in court.

However... the judge ordered he spend a maximum of 18 "months" in prison.

The rest will be in home detention and probation.

Sheriff cole told news 10... he is very disappointed in the sentencing.




