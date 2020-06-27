Global  
 

Tree roots tell story of Van Gogh's final hours
Tree roots tell story of Van Gogh's final hours

Tree roots tell story of Van Gogh's final hours

A century-old postcard showing a French country lane has helped researchers paint a picture of the final hours before Vincent van Gogh committed suicide 130 years ago.

