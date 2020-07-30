Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos & Cook grilled| US Congress anti-trust hearing | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Top tech company CEOs were grilled for over 5 hours by US lawmakers in an anti-trust hearing to determine whether their massive power and influence was bad for competition and consumers.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google-parent Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai faced a barrage of accusations that there platforms are biased against conservatives.

Apple CEO Tim Cook faced the fewest questions.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos parried questions on how the e-commerce site uses competitive data from third-party sellers.

