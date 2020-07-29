Ingham County Health Department Coronavirus Briefing - 7/28/20
The Ingham County Health Department held a COVID-19 briefing today to update all of Ingham County about the status of Coronavirus in the county with Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.
1 in 4 kids tested in Martin County are positive for coronavirusThe Florida Department of Health says Martin County has the highest positivity rate for children in the entire state of Florida.
LA County Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 4,500 As Case Count Grows By 4,800The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 4,825 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and a daily high 91 newly reported deaths, bringing countywide totals to..
TCHD: COVID-19 press briefing for July 29The Tippecanoe County Health Department is announcing that Health Officer Dr. Adler, will be having a bi-weekly press briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m.