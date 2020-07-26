Little Mix set for Meerkat Music show

Rhi 🏝 RT @Aleksandr_Orlov: It's finally arrived!! Watch Little Mix's Meerkat Music Show on the Meerkat Music Event page now!
https://t.co/Ymagtfl… 6 minutes ago
Perrie Edwards says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'eats like a pig'Little Mix star Perrie Edwards joked her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain "eats like a pig" without losing his figure.
Orlando Bloom Is Thrilled About Having a 'Little Daddy's Girl' | Billboard NewsOrlando Bloom Is Thrilled About Having a 'Little Daddy's Girl' | Billboard News
Perrie Edwards is sick of people judging what Little Mix wearPerrie Edwards says she doesn't understand why Little Mix gets so much criticism for their skimpy on-stage outfits.